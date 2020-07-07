Some of America’s largest corporations have pledged or donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the main Black Lives Matter organization, founded by “trained Marxists,” that calls for replacing the nuclear family with a “village.”

Prominent brands giving money include Amazon, Microsoft, Nabisco, Gatorade, Airbnb, and the Atlantic and Warner record labels.

Black Lives Matter as a movement or sentiment is not necessarily tied to the radical organization, called the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, but it has become the greatest beneficiary of corporate largesse.

The Daily Signal previously reported that the website for the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation notes that replacing the nuclear family structure and promoting the LGBT political agenda are central to its mission. A co-founder also has said that she and other “trained Marxists” formed the network foundation.

The BLM Global Network Foundation began in 2016 with the fiscal sponsorship of Thousand Currents, a liberal nonprofit group. Susan Rosenberg, convicted and imprisoned in 1984 for domestic terrorism, is vice chairwoman of Thousand Currents’ board of directors, The Daily Signal also reported.

At least 18 companies have donated or pledged to donate money to the BLM Global Network Foundation, according to a list compiled by the Washington-based Capital Research Center, which monitors nonprofits and charities. Another seven companies have not been clear which Black Lives Matter entity they chose for contributions.

Thousand Currents has said that all donations filtered through it, corporate and otherwise, “are received as restricted donations to support the activities of BLM.”

The Daily Signal contacted spokespersons for all the companies mentioned in this report several times over the course of a week, seeking comment about their financial support for the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.

The Daily Signal asked whether the companies supported that organization’s stated beliefs and goals, which extend well beyond advocating racial equality and opposing police brutality.

Several companies state merely that they are giving to “Black Lives Matter,” without specifying which organization. The BLM Global Network Foundation likely is the recipient, given its prominence, but that isn’t always clear in an announcement.

It also is possible that, similar to the tech giant Cisco, other companies gave to the Black Lives Matter cause through donations to traditional civil rights groups such as the NAACP and the Urban League.

A growing roster of corporations has issued press releases, memos, and tweets vowing financial support for “Black Lives Matter,” linking directly to or using the Twitter handle of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. Here are 18 of them, plus some examples of ambiguous giving.

1. DoorDash

DoorDash Inc., which delivers prepared food, gave $500,000 to the organization. In an email to The Daily Signal, DoorDash spokesperson Liz Jarvis-Shean wrote:

In partnership with our [email protected] Employee Resource Group (ERG), DoorDash pledged a total of $1 million in donations, with $500,000 going to Black Lives Matter via the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation and $500,000 to create a fund to be directed by the [email protected] ERG towards state and local organizations. Our goal with these donations and the other actions we announced is to stand with our employees and community members to fight injustice, inequality and discrimination and to support organizations that are working to root out structural and systemic racism and providing local community development, mentorship, education and entrepreneurship programs to support Black communities across the country.

2. Deckers

“Deckers as a company is standing together in solidarity to fight for equality,” Deckers Brands said in an email to The Daily Signal.

“To show immediate support, we are donating a total of $500,000 to the following organizations,” the clothing company said, listing seven organizations, including “Black Lives Matter Foundation,” which it said “builds power to bring justice, healing, and freedom to Black people across the globe.”

Although a smaller organization called the Black Lives Matter Foundation exists, as does another called Movement for Black Lives, a blog post from the Deckers brand Ugg links to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. That post uses language similar to the email from Deckers to The Daily Signal.

3. Amazon

Amazon linked to the BLM Global Network Foundation in a press release June 9, identifying it as among 12 groups that would get a total of $10 million from the online retail giant. Amazon announced:

As part of that effort, Amazon will donate a total of $10 million to organizations that are working to bring about social justice and improve the lives of Black and African Americans. Recipients—selected with the help of Amazon’s Black Employee Network (BEN)—include groups focused on combating systemic racism through the legal system as well as those dedicated to expanding educational and economic opportunities for Black communities.

4. Gatorade

Gatorade, the sports drink maker, identified the BLM Global Network Foundation as being among groups benefiting from a $500,000 donation.

We’re committed to creating a more equitable society through influence, education and support. Today, as a first step, we are committing $500,000 across the following organizations @Blklivesmatter @NAACP_LDF @yourrightscamp @ACLU #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/uECzWrvUMt — Gatorade (@Gatorade) June 3, 2020

5. Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. announced June 5 that it would donate $250,000 to the “Black Lives Matter Foundation,” but the computer and technology giant linked to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.

Microsoft also named five other civil rights organizations with whom it would “deepen our engagement” by donating $250,000 apiece.

6. Glossier

Glossier, a skin care and makeup company, said in a May 30 press release that it would divide $500,000 among five organizations, including “Black Lives Matter,” and linked to the BLM Global Network Foundation’s website.

7. 23andMe

23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki announced June 2 that the biotech company and its employees would donate to “Black Lives Matter” and linked to the BLM Global Network Foundation.

8. Airbnb

Airbnb Inc. announced on Twitter that the short-term lodging company was splitting a $500,000 donation between the NAACP and the “@Blklivesmatter Foundation,” using the organization’s Twitter handle.

We stand with #BlackLivesMatter. We are donating a total of $500,000 to the @NAACP and the @Blklivesmatter Foundation in support of their fight for equality and justice, and we'll be matching employee donations to both groups. Because a world where we all belong takes all of us. pic.twitter.com/lIfsLgvq2H — Airbnb (@Airbnb) June 1, 2020

9. Unilever

Two of London-based Unilever’s personal hygiene brands, Axe and Degree, pledged a total of $350,000 to the BLM Global Network Foundation.

Black rights are human rights. We stand with those fighting for justice.



We recognize our responsibility and need to do better. Today, AXE will donate $250K to the @Blklivesmatter movement.



The issues of systemic racism must come to an end.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/y01z2LLcY1 — AXE (@AXE) June 2, 2020

We will not stay silent on the issue of systemic racism. We stand with the Black community and recognize the importance of taking action to drive change. As a first step towards this, Degree is pledging $100K to @Blklivesmatter #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/YHP5nfzJTK — Degree (@Degree) June 1, 2020

10. Bungie

Bungie Inc. didn’t provide a dollar amount, but the video game developer said it would make “financial contributions” to six organizations and linked to the BLM Global Network Foundation.

11. Nabisco

Ritz, the cracker brand from snack manufacturer Nabisco, announced June 4 that it and sister brands were donating $500,000 to the NAACP and to the BLM Global Network Foundation.

We've come together as sister brands to support @NAACP and @blklivesmatter with a $500,000 donation as an important step in our commitment to helping impact change. pic.twitter.com/VLB87auphS — cRITZpy ? (@Ritzcrackers) June 5, 2020

12. Dropbox

Dropbox Inc. founder and CEO Drew Houston announced June 3 that he was giving $500,000 to the BLM Global Network Foundation, tagging the group on Twitter and adding that he would match employees’ donations.

Systemic racism and police brutality in this country must end. I’m personally donating $500,000 to @Blklivesmatter to fight racial injustice. I’ll also match every @Dropbox employee’s donation on top of the company’s match. pic.twitter.com/9pTSu7Q0Ej — Drew Houston (@drewhouston) June 3, 2020

13. Fitbit

Fitbit Inc., the maker of health and fitness trackers, tagged the BLM Global Network Foundation as a recipient of donations, but didn’t say how much.

To everyone fighting for justice, to everyone hurting, to our employees and especially to the Black community: We stand with you.



Fitbit is joining the fight against racism and police brutality by making donations to @Blklivesmatter and @APTPaction — fitbit (@fitbit) June 3, 2020

14. Devolver Digital

Individual employees of Devolver Digital Inc. donated $65,000 to the BLM Global Network Foundation as of June 2 through the video game publisher’s ActBlue online giving account.

The individual employees of Devolver Digital and the company itself have donated $65,000 in support of the Black Lives Matter movement through the link below.



We urge industry peers and partners to donate as they are able.#BlackLivesMatterhttps://t.co/6mbe9Z1xrv — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) June 2, 2020

15. Skillshare

Skillshare CEO Matt Cooper, in an online message June 1, said the online learning company was “donating to the following organizations” and referred to the “official #BlackLivesMatter Global Network,” which it said “builds power to bring justice, freedom, and space for imagination and innovation to Black people.”

Skillshare was among the few businesses to specifically name the network foundation.

16. Square Enix

Square Enix, a game developer, announced that it was giving $250,000 to the NAACP and Black Lives Matter, linking to the BLM Global Network Foundation.

(2/2) For those who will join in a commitment to listen, learn & take actionable steps, we're using our platform to provide helpful resources #BlackOutTuesday https://t.co/UH1ajF5FfMhttps://t.co/LVHT8Qp6tbhttps://t.co/bYBOOC8FxIhttps://t.co/ng4fSBUgi9https://t.co/DJuRNxBDl8 — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) June 2, 2020

17. Thatgamecompany

In one tweet, thatgamecompany announced plans to give a total of $20,000 to both the NAACP and Black Lives Matter. In a follow-up, the video game developer linked to the BLM Global Network Foundation.

Please visit https://t.co/ZNJZapHPKb to learn more on how to help. — thatgamecompany (@thatgamecompany) June 2, 2020

18. Tinder

Tinder Inc., the online dating network, announced that it was donating and provided a link to the BLM Global Network Foundation.

Ambiguous Giving

The California-based tech firm Cisco identifies @Blklivesmatter, the Twitter handle for the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, as among recipients of $5 million in donations.

But a Cisco spokesperson says the company isn’t contributing to that main group.

At Cisco, we stand in solidarity with those taking action to eradicate systemic racism and inequality. Cisco CEO @chuckrobbins announced a $5M donation to @eji_org, @NAACP_LDF, @ColorofChange, @Blklivesmatter and our Fighting Racism and Discrimination Fund. #BlackLivesMatter — Cisco (@Cisco) June 1, 2020

Cisco’s Robyn Blum told The Daily Signal in an email:

With our recently announced $5M donation, we are pleased to be able to pledge funds to these organizations: • Equal Justice Initiative–a private, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing legal representation to people who have been illegally convicted, unfairly sentenced, or abused in state jails and prisons. • The NAACP Legal Defense Fund–a premier civil rights law organization fighting for racial justice through litigation, advocacy, & public education. • Color Of Change–America’s largest online racial justice organization.

Contacted again by The Daily Signal with reference to that tweet, Blum said the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation was not among recipients of Cisco’s donations.

The tech company Intel, in a May 31 memo from CEO Bob Swan, announced that the business would donate “$1 million in support of efforts to address social injustice and anti-racism across various nonprofits and community organizations.”

“I also encourage employees to consider donating to organizations focused on equity and social justice, including the Black Lives Matter Foundation, the Center for Policing Equity and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, all of which are eligible for Intel’s Donation Matching Program,” Swan said.

However, the Intel CEO’s memo didn’t provide a link to a Black Lives Matter group. Nor did it specify which foundation—the larger and more prominent BLM Global Network Foundation or the smaller Black Lives Matter Foundation.

The Daily Signal sought clarification from Intel, but it did not respond before publication of this report.

The Pokemon Co. is another example of a company that didn’t specify which organization, but said it was donating $100,000 to Black Lives Matter.

Atlantic Records announced that it “will be contributing to Black Lives Matter and other organizations that are doing crucial work to combat injustice.” But the legendary record company didn’t specify whether it was donating to the BLM Global Network Foundation and didn’t respond to multiple inquiries.

Similarly, Warner Records announced that it would contribute “to Black Lives Matter and other organizations that are doing crucial work to combat racial injustice.”

Discord, a communications company, announced that it is donating to the “Black Lives Matter movement.” It did not respond to inquiries from The Daily Signal about the specific organization.

Pusheen, the company behind the cartoon cat of the same name, called on fans and followers to join it in donating to Black Lives Matter among other organizations, but didn’t specify which BLM entity.

Black lives matter. pic.twitter.com/AQo8NRP6FH — Pusheen the cat (@Pusheen) June 5, 2020

Ubisoft also said that it was contributing $100,000 to both the NAACP and Black Lives Matter, without specifying which organization or affiliate.